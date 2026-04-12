Asha Bhosle passes away: Akshay Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, fans pay tribute to the legendary singer

Asha Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon and the sister of late Lata Mangeshkar, passed away at 92 on Sunday.

"She passed way due to multi organ failure a few minutes ago," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, told PTI.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Saturday evening: while initial reports suggested that she had suffered a cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that the 92-year-old had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from around the country.

Here's how leaders and celebrities paid tribute “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti,” wrote Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

“The voice that created the soul of music for billions of Indian is silent. But her melody will live on for posterity in virtual reality. Om Shanthi,” wrote Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined in, saying, “Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world.”

Former India women's team cricketer Jhulan Goswami also paid tribute: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Asha Bhosle ji. Her voice wasn’t just music, it was emotion that touched generations. An irreplaceable loss for Indian music,” she posted on X.

Most recorded artist in music history Born in Goar in 1938, Bhosle holds the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in human history: she has over 12,000 sings in 20 Indian languages to her name.

Over the course of her eight-decade-long career, Bhosle also served as the voice behind many leading Indian actors, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.