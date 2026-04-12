Asha Bhosle to be cremated with full state honours, last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium: Minister Shelar

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said on Sunday, April 12, that legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours following her demise at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle died on Sunday after a cardiac arrest and multiple-organ failure.

Speaking to the reporters, Ashish Shelar said the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era, adding that Bhosle's contribution to music brought joy not only to India but also to audiences across the world.

"Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world," he said.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra minister also detailed the arrangements for her last rites. He said people who whish to pay their homage to the legendary singer will be allowed at her residence before the funeral.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan kisses Asha Bhosle in an emotional picture

“Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours,” Ashish Shelar added.

The announcement comes amid nationwide grief over the passing of Asha Bhosle, whose decade-long career made her one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X, said Asha Tai's passing was a moment of grief for India and the entire world.

Advertisement

“This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family--we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad... This is a great loss to all of us; we stand with the bereaved family,” Fadnavis said.

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 Asha Bhosle, legendary playback singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday, April 11, evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reports mentioned that she also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.

(With ANI inputs)