ASHA worker's death after Covid vaccination in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur sparks protests1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 05:50 PM IST
- The ASHA worker, identified as 44-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi, was vaccinated on 19 January following which she fell ill
An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker died in the Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur today morning after suffering complications.
The ASHA worker, identified as 44-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi, was vaccinated earlier on 19 January following which she fell ill.
She complained of severe headache and fever on 22 January, three days after she took a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the ASHA worker's family members alleged that she died after the Covid-19 vaccine was administered to her.
Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand met the family of the deceased at the hospital and promised her son a job, a house site and monetary compensation from the government.
He said the exact cause of the ASHA worker's death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained that not a single Adverse Event Following Immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099 healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.
ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of the GGH demanding that a compensation of ₹50 lakh be paid to the deceased's family.
"We first took her to a private hospital and later shifted to the GGH as her condition worsened. She was a very fit person and rendered tireless service during COVID-19 time," the ASHA worker's brother said.
The GGH doctors declared her dead today and sent her body for autopsy to find the reason behind her death.
