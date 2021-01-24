An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker died in the Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh 's Guntur today morning after suffering complications.

The ASHA worker, identified as 44-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi, was vaccinated earlier on 19 January following which she fell ill.

She complained of severe headache and fever on 22 January, three days after she took a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the ASHA worker's family members alleged that she died after the Covid-19 vaccine was administered to her.

Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand met the family of the deceased at the hospital and promised her son a job, a house site and monetary compensation from the government.

He said the exact cause of the ASHA worker's death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained that not a single Adverse Event Following Immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099 healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.

ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of the GGH demanding that a compensation of ₹50 lakh be paid to the deceased's family.

"We first took her to a private hospital and later shifted to the GGH as her condition worsened. She was a very fit person and rendered tireless service during COVID-19 time," the ASHA worker's brother said.

The GGH doctors declared her dead today and sent her body for autopsy to find the reason behind her death.

