ASHA workers tracked 30.43 lakh migrant returnees in UP

As the process of unlock 2.0 is to start from Wednesday and the migrant movement has stopped now, the police and administration are further using services of ASHA workers for effective containment of covid-19 in hotspots. “We have 51 containment zones in the district. Ensuring doorstep delivery of basic services and access control. We are going to provide Oxymeters and forehead infrared thermometers to every revenue village and village level machinery including ASHAs and panchayat secretary are being used for surveillance at village level," said Akash Tomar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Etawah, a district in UP. “We have over 100 mobile surveillance teams for door to door check-up. Aggressive enforcement of social distancing and mask guidelines is being done by police," he said.