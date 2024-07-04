Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Significance, history, date, timings and more

  • On this day, devotees traditionally take holy dips in revered water bodies to purify themselves.

Livemint
Updated4 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Hindu devotees in large numbers gather to take a holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar. (File)
Hindu devotees in large numbers gather to take a holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar. (File)(Rameshwar Gaur)

Known as Amvasai, Ashadha Amavasya is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. According to the Gregorian calendar, this falls in June or July and dedicated to honouring and remembering ancestors through sacred rituals.

On this day, devotees traditionally take holy dips in revered water bodies to purify themselves. They also perform rites to pay homage to their forebears. Apart from this, Ashadha Amavasya is an auspicious occasion for worshipping deities such as Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2024: Devotees Throng Ganga in Prayagraj for Somvati Amavasya

Ashadha Amavasya 2024: History and significance

This day marks special significance for Hindus to honour ancestors. Under this, devotees perform various rituals including Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, and organizing Gayatri Path for the salvation of departed souls.

As per astrology, when the the moon is nearly invisible and its energy is low, it symbolises emotions and feelings.

It is considered ideal time to take a holy bath in the Ganga river. Devotees often invite priests and Brahmins to their homes, offering them sattvik food, clothes, and dakshina in the name of their ancestors.

According to history, the practice of Pitru Tarpan reflects the deep-rooted tradition of ancestor worship.

Also Read | UP police chief directs cops to use ’Hindu panchang’ to tackle rising crime rate

Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Date and timing

Ashadha Amavasya 2024 date: July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi begins: 4:57 AM, July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi ends: 4:26 AM, July 6, 2024

Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Rituals

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath at home.

2. Devotees visit Ganga Ghats to take a holy bath in the Ganga river.

3. Visit sacred places to perform Pitru Puja for the peace of their ancestors.

4. People organize food stalls to feed the needy.

Also Read | The moon, the sun, the sons, flaming eyeballs and an eclipse to remember

5. Organize Gayatri Path for the salvation of the ancestors.

6. Feeding crows, ants, dogs and cows on this day is considered highly meritorious.

7. Invite Brahmins or qualified priests at home, feed them sattvik food, and give them clothes and dakshina.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:4 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAshadha Amavasya 2024: Significance, history, date, timings and more

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue