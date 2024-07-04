Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Significance, history, date, timings and more

Known as Amvasai, Ashadha Amavasya is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. According to the Gregorian calendar, this falls in June or July and dedicated to honouring and remembering ancestors through sacred rituals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day, devotees traditionally take holy dips in revered water bodies to purify themselves. They also perform rites to pay homage to their forebears. Apart from this, Ashadha Amavasya is an auspicious occasion for worshipping deities such as Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Ashadha Amavasya 2024: History and significance This day marks special significance for Hindus to honour ancestors. Under this, devotees perform various rituals including Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, and organizing Gayatri Path for the salvation of departed souls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per astrology, when the the moon is nearly invisible and its energy is low, it symbolises emotions and feelings.

It is considered ideal time to take a holy bath in the Ganga river. Devotees often invite priests and Brahmins to their homes, offering them sattvik food, clothes, and dakshina in the name of their ancestors.

According to history, the practice of Pitru Tarpan reflects the deep-rooted tradition of ancestor worship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Date and timing Ashadha Amavasya 2024 date: July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi begins: 4:57 AM, July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi ends: 4:26 AM, July 6, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Rituals 1. Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath at home.

2. Devotees visit Ganga Ghats to take a holy bath in the Ganga river.

3. Visit sacred places to perform Pitru Puja for the peace of their ancestors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. People organize food stalls to feed the needy.

5. Organize Gayatri Path for the salvation of the ancestors.

6. Feeding crows, ants, dogs and cows on this day is considered highly meritorious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Invite Brahmins or qualified priests at home, feed them sattvik food, and give them clothes and dakshina.

