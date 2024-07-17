Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: PM Modi extends wishes, ‘may blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal…’

Ashadhi Ekadashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes for Ashadhi Ekadashi. Extending greetings for the festival, PM Modi wished the festival to become a motivation for everyone to “serve the poorest of the poor with diligence.”

“Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility and compassion in us all. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence,” read a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

आषाढी एकादशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! भगवान विठ्ठलाचे आशीर्वाद नेहमीच आपल्यासोबत असू देत आणि आपल्या सर्वांना आनंद आणि समृद्धीने परिपूर्ण समाजाची उभारणी करण्याची प्रेरणा मिळू दे. या उत्सवामुळे आपल्यामध्ये भक्तीभाव, नम्रता आणि करुणा वाढीला लागू दे. अतिशय प्रामाणिकपणे गरिबातील गरिबाची… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2024

The festival is also known as “Ashadhi Ekadashi” and is celebrated with huge fervour every year during the Aashaadh Shukla Paksha, majorly in Pandharpur, Maharashtra.