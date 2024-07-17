Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: PM Modi extends wishes, ‘may blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal…’

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: PM Modi extends wishes, ‘may blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal…’

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the wishes of Ashadhi Ekadashi to people on X on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes for Ashadhi Ekadashi. Extending greetings for the festival, PM Modi wished the festival to become a motivation for everyone to “serve the poorest of the poor with diligence."

“Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility and compassion in us all. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence," read a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The festival is also known as “Ashadhi Ekadashi" and is celebrated with huge fervour every year during the Aashaadh Shukla Paksha, majorly in Pandharpur, Maharashtra.

(More to come)

