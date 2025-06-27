‘Ashamed as Sanatanis…’: Dhaka Hindus grief-stricken over Durga Temple demolition, say ‘have no other place of worship’

Bangladesh: Dhaka locals were struck with grief after a Durga temple in the nation's Khilkhet, was demolished on Thursday, June 27. Stating that “as Sanatanis” they “were very ashamed” that their place of worship had been destroyed, one person on Friday, told reporters that Hindus in that region “have no other place of worship.”

Advertisement

“We are very ashamed as Sanatanis that our place of worship has been demolished in such a way. All of us are hurt. We would want the government to build this temple at a designated place, so that Hindus can pray…This is my request to the Government,” a local, named Prasenjit Chandra Das told news wire ANI.

Also Read | Kolkata youth claims assault in Dhaka over Hindu identity

Bangladesh Railway authorities on Thursday demolished a makeshift Durga temple in Khilkhet, citing illegal construction on railway land.

Visuals from the demolition site

Advertisement

Members of the temple committee alleged that a mob of over 500 people with sticks, took position in the temple while the worshippers were staying in the temple at about 9 pm (local time) on Monday, Bangladesh-based newspaper New Age reported. They alleged that the railway authorities only demolished the temple while all other establishments remained untouched.

One local, however claimed that the idol of goddess Durga was demolished too, reported ANI.

‘Could have removed the idol…’ Standing at the site of demolition — strewn with the remains of the temple, wooden platforms – Prasenjit Chandra Das said that the Hindus of the region have no other place of worship after the Durga Temple, including the Goddess's idol was demolished.

Advertisement

“Fine, I accept that it must be the railways’ plot, but to demolish even the idol of the Goddess along with the structure is not acceptable to me. If the government wanted, it could have removed the idol before demolishing the structure, but everyone noticed it when it was demolished along with the idol,” the local told ANI.

Another local was in tears, as she condemned the demolition, stating that she “was speechless” over the incident.

Advertisement

Why Dhaka Durga Temple was demolished Officials stated that the temple — Khilkhet Sarbojanin Shri Shri Durga Mandir — was built without permission on government property, reported ANI.

The action came three days after a mob had demanded the temple’s removal.

What Bangladesh Railway authorities said Speaking to New Age, Bangladesh Railway's Dhaka divisional estate officer Md Nasir Uddin Mahmud said that a number of establishments were built on the railway's land illegally and they came to know regarding the makeshift temple on Monday, June 23, reported ANI.

Minority groups form human chain to protest Minority groups formed a human chain in Bangladesh's Shahbagh on Friday to protest against the demolition of the Durga Temple.

Speaking to ANI, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council's Acting General Secretary Manindra Kumar Nath said that another protest will be held in front of the Dhaka Press Club tomorrow, June 28.