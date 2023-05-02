As Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fiery exchange is doing rounds on the internet, former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh said that what happened between the two players is not right for the cricket. Harbhajan Singh said that he is ashamed of what he did to Sreesanth on the pitch during the 2008 IPL.

"I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket," Harbhajan wrote in his tweet.

During the ingural season of IPL in 2008, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth engaged in a heated exchange after which Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth. The player has apologised for his actions in the past and also regretted the same several times.

Harbhajan Singh was talking about the incident which occurred on Monday after the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG).

Virat Kohli and LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in some altercation between the 16th and 17th over of the match. LSG's Amit Mishra and the on-ground umpire diffused the tensions for the moment, but LSG coach Gautam Gambhir was not happy with Virat Kohli's behavior.

After the match, Gautam Gambhir can be seen aggressively communicating with Virat Kohli, while the other LSG players tried to calm him down. Later, in a video, Virat Kohli can be seen explaining Gautam Gambhir the whole situation, but the veteran player didn't look convinced.

The IPL penalized the three players for breaching the Code of Conduct. While Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are fined 100% of their match fee, Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50% of his match fee.

The tensions between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were also stemming from the previous encounter between LSG and RCB where after winning the match Gautam Gambhir signaled the RCB home crowd to be quiet. Virat Kohli not only blew kisses to the Lucknow crowd after their team lost a wicket, but he also imitated Gambhir's action of placing his finger on his lips to indicate to remain silent.