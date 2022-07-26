Ashish Chauhan quits as BSE chief, to join NSE as MD & CEO1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- Ashish Chauhan was part of the founding team of NSE but left it in 2000 for various roles
Ashishkumar Chauhan has resigned as Managing Director and CEO of BSE and has been relieved of his roles and responsibilities at the exchange, the bourse said. All set to return to the NSE after two decades, Chauhan will be joining rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).