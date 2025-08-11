Ashish Garg, Ghaziabad's district judge, dies of heart attack after hernia surgery

In tragic news, 52-year-old district judge of Ghaziabad – Ashish Garg – passed away on Monday after suffering from a fatal heart attack in a hospital washroom, reported Dynamite News.

The report added that on August 10, Ashish Garg had undergone a hernia surgery at Yashoda Hospital and was in the recovery phase.

When the incident took place, Garg's son was present at the hospital and witnessed the tragic incident.

According to details, Garg served as the District and Sessions Judge of Ghaziabad and was earlier posted in Mathura.

Garg was born in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffar Nagar and was appointed to the Higher Judicial Service. In his tenure, he also served as Registrar General at the Allahabad High Court.

