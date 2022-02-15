Ashish Mishra, the son of the minister of state (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni and the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, walked out of the jail on Tuesday after being released on bail. Ashish was granted bail on 10 February.

He has been released from jail after completion of the procedure, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent P P Singh told reporters.

Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail here since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will approach the Supreme Court over the violent episode.

Tikait, a prominent face of the farmers' stir and the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is part of the SKM, also hit out at the BJP amid ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

“The whole country and whole world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay Teni and Ashish Teni, who despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he will walk out of jail today," Tikait told reporters, adding the SKM would approach the Supreme Court.

"So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months. How will they behave with the public in times to come? These are our issues that people need to understand," the farmer leader said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.