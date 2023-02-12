BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has claimed that Bhavik Koladiya, the company's original founder, pulled off the largest data theft in India to date by collecting the personal information of over 150 million users of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app.

Grover made the allegations in an email to the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) while saying that it was a “grave mistake of giving him a chance at redemption at Bharate Pe". The former managing director of the company referred to Bhavik having previously been convicted in the US for credit card fraud. As per Grover, Koladiya pulled off the “biggest data theft" in India till date.

Koladiya was put under house arrest for 18 months in the US and subsequently deported to India, Grover said in the email while referring to the credit card fraud. Koladiya has an FIR registered against him at Delhi airport as he attempted to travel to Gujarat on a forged ticket, the renowned entrepreneur while attaching “documents pertaining to his conviction and copy of the FIR".

Also Read: When Ashneer Grover was called a ‘refugee’ and almost missed a chance to marry Madhuri Jain

Meanwhile, Koladiya has “strongly" denied the “baseless and false allegations" made against him. “The allegations are nothing but an act of retaliation and frustration on his part, resulting from his removal from BharatPe and my ongoing legal suit against him in Delhi High Court," he informed Moneycontrol.

In 2021, while he was still employed by BharatPe, Koladiya established a second business under the name of his wife Dharti called "Otpless Solutions Private Limited", according to Grover. Koladiya allegedly subsequently transferred all the private and secret information of BharatPe to this new business.

Also Read: Bhavik Koladiya vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC issues summons to Grover

Grover stated that the whistleblowers were being silenced by BharatPe's present management, led by Chairman and former State Bank of India (SBI) head Rajnish Kumar.

In connection with a petition Koladiya filed in an effort to retrieve shares transferred to Grover, the Delhi high court earlier issued summons to Grover and BharatPe. Justice Prateek Jalan ordered Grover to refrain from granting third parties rights to the 16,110 shares in dispute until further instructions.