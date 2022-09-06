Ashneer Grover calls RBI’s Digital Lending Guidelines 'worst'; Here's why

Grover, having a reputation of being the curt and crusty one, further said "Essentially RBI is telling Fintechs ‘Bhai mat karo digital lending shending ! Banks se hoti nahi, humein samajh aati nahi, aur pen paper ki sale bhi kam hogi (RBI is telling Fintechs: Don't do digital lending, banks are not capable enough to do it, we also don't understand, and the sale of pens and paers will also decline)".