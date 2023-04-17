Ashneer Grover on Blinkit: 'Problem is not 15 for delivery'

Marred by protests, Shark Tank India season 1 judge Ashneer Grover stated that the reason for the protest was not ₹15 against ₹50 for delivery. He added that the problem lay in the "10 minutes delivery" system. Grover said, "Problem is 10Min delivery has no economics - low ticket size and low margin can never be solved through forced low delivery cost".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}