Ashneer Grover launches cricket fantasy sports app ‘CrickPe’ ahead of IPL2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Ashneer Grover launched CrickPe ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week.
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn on Thursday launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe. The launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×