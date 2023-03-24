BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn on Thursday launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe. The launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week.

Grover made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on March 23. He has also shared the Google Play store and Apple store links to download the applications.

“CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!" he wrote in a tweet.

CRICKPE !



Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance !



Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!https://t.co/virVGj27DThttps://t.co/Jl0mu4lFXO@crickpe_app pic.twitter.com/uQuxXEnk4c — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 23, 2023

“CrickPe is India’s most unique and powerful fantasy cricket gaming app, where ‘Cricket Wins’ every day! It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies, and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game-winners," the description about the application on the Google Play store read.

“You also get to shower love (rewards) on all your favorite cricketers across teams and formats. And CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India’s real passion in sports," it added.

Notably, the cricket app has been launched to take on rivals like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7's My11Circle.

Ashneer Grover has raised about $4 million in seed funding for his venture Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd. The funding round saw a participation from over two dozen angel investors, including Anmol Singh Jaggi, Anirudh Kedia, Vishal Kedia, among others.

Last year, while celebrating his 40th birthday, Grover announced on the social media app Twitter that he is ready re-enter the world of business with plans to build another "unicorn". In his Twitter post, he tweeted, “Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn."

BharatPe and Grofers are the two other unicorns Grover was associated with.