Home / News / India /  Ashneer Grover requests media: Write anything about me but…

Ashneer Grover requests media: Write anything about me but…

2 min read . 10:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Ashneer Grover with wife Madhuri Jain

Ashneer Grover is well aware of the fact the press is going to write about him in days to come.

Ashneer Grover, whose designation on LinkedIn is “Own Master" since March 2022, has a request for the press. But, before we get to that. Here is an update to his BharatPe saga.

BharatPe, as per media reports, informed the Delhi High Court that they could consider a settlement in the 88.6-crore.defamation lawsuit at a later time. This statement was made after Justice Navin Chawla suggested that both BharatPe and Grover should consider settling the case. However,

BharatPe later released a public statement denying any claims of an out-of-court settlement. The company clarified that reports suggesting a settlement with Grover or his family are completely false and unfounded.

Grover, for a quick-witted entrepreneur he is, is well aware of the fact the press is going to write about him in days to come. So, he has made a request to the publication houses, and it has nothing to do with published reports. It rather has a lot to do with the 15 kg that he has lost over the last few weeks.

Ashneer has made a rather funny request to the press. In a bold move, Grover has given the green light to the press to write whatever they want about him, as long as they use a specific picture of him.

Grover declared. "You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !!"

If you want to catch the eye of Ashneer Grover, don't bore him with lengthy articles or fascinating details. Just make sure to use his most flattering photo! After all, he's worked hard to shed those 15 kgs and seeing his "older fatter self" is more offensive to him than a misinformed story.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
