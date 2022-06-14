Ashneer Grover says 'time for the third unicorn' as he turns 40

Ashneer Grover says 'time for the third unicorn' as he turns 402 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Ashneer Grover was previously associated with unicorns such as BharatPe and Grofers.
Celebrating his 40th birthday today, Ashneer Grover, hinted that that he is ready to build another unicorn.
Grover was previously associated with unicorns such as Bharat Pe and Grofers.
Sharing a post on Twitter, the former BharatPe MD wrote, “Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn."
This comes after, on April 30, Grover who was the panelist at the seventh edition of TiECon-2022 had told The Tribune that he wished to start his own venture using his own money and make it profitable.
“I don’t want to go to the investors again," he had said.
Grover had also said that the accusations against him come from “personal hatred and low thinking".
“Only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds, through hard work and enterprise," he had added.
BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.
Grover, who had to go on leave in January following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and of fraudulent practices, had accused Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.
Following the allegations of financial irregularities under Grover, BharatPe engaged a law firm and risk advisory consultants to conduct a more detailed investigation.
BharatPe first sacked Madhuri Jain which was followed by Grover resigning and the company stripping him of the co-founder and other titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" by "creating fake vendors" to siphon money and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles.
Breaking his silence over allegations of pushing out embattled Grover, CEO Suhail Sameer had said that he did what was right for the company and investors, and to protect his reputation.
Grover has been part of taking a dig at BharatPe. On April 7, Grover commented at the company for first quarterly de-growth along with maximum cash burn.
So I just heard BharatPe closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer," Grover had tweeted.
"Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai! Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test and truth," he had said.
