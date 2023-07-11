Ashneer Grover slams govt over 28% GST on online gaming: 'Time to enter politics or....'1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Ashneer Grover had recently launched his own fantasy gaming named Crickpe
GST Council has decided that online gaming, casinos, and horse racing will be taxed at 28%
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Tuesday slammed the government for imposing 28% GST on the online gaming industry. Ashneer Grover said that the move will murder the fantasy gaming industry and it is time for entrepreneurs to enter politics or else the government will do the same for every industry.
"GST Council has decided that online gaming, casinos, and horse racing will be taxed at 28 percent at the entry point on the full face value of bets," West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while informing about the decision of GST council.
Setback for fantasy gaming industry
The decision of the GST council will be a huge dent for the fantasy gaming industry which was expected to cross ₹25,000 in revenue by 2027.
“The industry’s growth can be attributed to a combination of infrastructural and market-led factors. Improving digital infrastructure, long cited as a driver for India’s economy, is seen to amplify in impact every year. This has also led to an increase in digital payments," a joint report by Deloitte and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) said.