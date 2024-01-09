 Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Ranveer Singh amid Maldives Vs Lakshadweep debate | See post | Mint
Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Ranveer Singh amid Maldives Vs Lakshadweep debate | See post

 Livemint

Indian entrepreneur criticizes celebrities for hypocritical behavior in promoting Lakshadweep after previously promoting Maldives.

Former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover speaks on India-Maldives rowPremium
Former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover speaks on India-Maldives row

Indian celebrities and their love for Maldives have remained unhidden. In the world of social media, the film industry's actors and actresses have posted their holiday pictures from the Maldives on Instagram, X platform, and other social media handles.

However, amid the strained relations between India and Maldives over Lakshadweep has sparked an outrage on social media.

The diplomatic row erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited India's archipelago of 36 islands that lies north of the Maldives, to promote domestic tourism.

‘Lack of confidence among Indian politicians': China on India-Maldives row

Following the PM's viral photographs from Lakshadweep island, a few Maldivian ministers mocked him by calling him a “clown" and a “puppet of Israel." The post appears to have been later deleted.

Maldives row is leading to hurried travel plan changes

While the Maldives government suspended all three ministers who slammed Prime Minister Modi on the X platform, the tension between the two nations continued.

The remarks by the Maldivian minister sparked an outcry on the internet with Indians calling for a boycott of the island nation for tourism.

India-Maldives row: ‘Around 1,300 passengers fly to…’, says Blue Star Air Travel

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Salman Khan backed India and posted mesmerizing images of Lakshadweep island, promoting local tourism with the hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep.

However, Indian entrepreneur and cofounder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has taken a dig at celebrities for their hypocritical behaviour.

India-Maldives row: Maldives tourism industry condemns remark, says THIS

Grover wrote, "There is some movie star, previously inactive on Twitter, who is now copy-pasting the same message to visit Indian islands without knowing where Lakshadweep is and in parallel hiding previous Maldives story on insta ;)".

 

While Ashneer Grover did not name the celebrity a lot of users asked, "Did you mean Ranveer Singh?", "Ranveer Singh it is, say it openly...".

Meanhwhile, travel platfrom EaseMyTrip halted bookings to the Maldives while MakeMyTrip (MMT) observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep. The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and conveyed its strong concerns over disparaging social media posts against Prime Minister Modi by three now-suspended-ministers.

Published: 09 Jan 2024, 01:38 PM IST
