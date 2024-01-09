Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Ranveer Singh amid Maldives Vs Lakshadweep debate | See post
Indian entrepreneur criticizes celebrities for hypocritical behavior in promoting Lakshadweep after previously promoting Maldives.
Indian celebrities and their love for Maldives have remained unhidden. In the world of social media, the film industry's actors and actresses have posted their holiday pictures from the Maldives on Instagram, X platform, and other social media handles.
While Ashneer Grover did not name the celebrity a lot of users asked, "Did you mean Ranveer Singh?", "Ranveer Singh it is, say it openly...".
Meanhwhile, travel platfrom EaseMyTrip halted bookings to the Maldives while MakeMyTrip (MMT) observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep. The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and conveyed its strong concerns over disparaging social media posts against Prime Minister Modi by three now-suspended-ministers.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!