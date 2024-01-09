Indian celebrities and their love for Maldives have remained unhidden. In the world of social media, the film industry's actors and actresses have posted their holiday pictures from the Maldives on Instagram, X platform, and other social media handles.

However, amid the strained relations between India and Maldives over Lakshadweep has sparked an outrage on social media.

The diplomatic row erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited India's archipelago of 36 islands that lies north of the Maldives, to promote domestic tourism.

Following the PM's viral photographs from Lakshadweep island, a few Maldivian ministers mocked him by calling him a “clown" and a “puppet of Israel." The post appears to have been later deleted.

While the Maldives government suspended all three ministers who slammed Prime Minister Modi on the X platform, the tension between the two nations continued.

The remarks by the Maldivian minister sparked an outcry on the internet with Indians calling for a boycott of the island nation for tourism.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Salman Khan backed India and posted mesmerizing images of Lakshadweep island, promoting local tourism with the hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep.

However, Indian entrepreneur and cofounder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has taken a dig at celebrities for their hypocritical behaviour.

Grover wrote, "There is some movie star, previously inactive on Twitter, who is now copy-pasting the same message to visit Indian islands without knowing where Lakshadweep is and in parallel hiding previous Maldives story on insta ;)".