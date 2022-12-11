Ashneer Grover takes dig at Ankur Warikoo

Ashneer Grover takes dig at Ankur Warikoo1 min read . 12:03 PM IST
It all started when one of the users asked for a discount for Ashneer Grover's new book.
Ashneer Grover has taken a dig at fellow entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo in his recent Twitter post. It all started when one of the users asked for a discount for his book.
“It’s quite expensive, sir. Please give some discounts. We are students. Kindly sell it under ₹200. Then, it will be a product for the mass. (Kafi mehnga hai sir..Thoda sasta kijiye..humlog students hai..under 200 me sell kijiye..mass product banega tab)," he wrote.
In reply, the BharatPe co-founder gave him a sasta (cheaper) alternative: Get Epic Shit Done by Ankur Warikoo. The hardcover version of Warikoo’s book is available on Amazon for Rs. 299 whereas the same for Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups comes for ₹368.
One of the users said that Grover was indirectly promoting Warikoo’s book. “Though being sarcastic you’re promoting @warikoo indirectly which otherwise would have costed him a few grands, he enjoys all sort of marketing and limelight," the user wrote.
Another user thinks that Grover is supposed to do business, not write books (Are sir aap kya kar rahe hain is field mein aapka kam to dhandha banana hai kitaben likhna nahin). Another user made a reference to Grover’s absence from Shark Tank India Season 2 and asked him to start his own show.
“Mr. Grover, start your own version of shark tank with media rights given to some OTT platform. Gonna be one of the biggest reality hits in India...!!" he wrote.
Ashneer is one of the two judges who won't be back for season two, along with Ghazal Alagh. Amit Jain, the co-founder and CEO of the well-known website CarDekho, has been added to the lineup; the rest of the lineup stays the same.
Ashneer was recently questioned about his absence from season two of Shark Tank India. Grocer said people would never see him on that show as people who fail appear on that show, not successful people.
