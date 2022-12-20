Ashneer Grover's love for startup is very evident with his latest stint. After featuring as a panelist in Shark Tank, the Former BharatPe MD is now all set to feature in a startup based web series.
Grover in a tweet confirmed that he will be featuring in the second season of popular web series TVF Pitchers.
In a tweet, he shared a clip and wrote, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over!."
In the video Grover also uses his famous line “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?"
Grover’s famous one liners from Season 1 of Shark Tank India ‘Ye Sab Doglapan Hai’ and ‘Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ had become a meme fest.
Starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Gopal Dutt, the upcoming installment is directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo. Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra and Sikander Kher are the new additions to the ensemble cast of the second installment of "Pitchers".
The first season of "Pitchers", which premiered in 2015, revolved around the trials and tribulations of a group of young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture.
In the second season, viewers will reunite with these entrepreneurs after their tech start-up Pragati.AI was founded.
Meanwhile, Grover's biography book “Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups" is out. He had said that the book is “all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success." The book is being billed as "raw, gut-wrenchingly honest and one of the finest storytelling from the Delhi boy renowned for his truth bombs."
Apart from this, on 8 December, BharatPe had filed a criminal suit against its former MD and co-founder and his family, seeking up to ₹88.67 crore in damages for alleged cheating and embezzlement of funds.
The suit, running into 2,800 pages, alleged that Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment.
The civil suit and criminal complaint came up before the Delhi High Court, which issued notices to the Grover family and asked them to respond within two weeks. The next hearing date has been set for January 9.
It also issued summons to the other defendants, including Grover's brother-in-law, his father and his brother. If found guilty, they could face imprisonment for up to 10 years.
"Pass a decree of permanent injunction restraining the defendants (Grover and others) and/or anyone on their behalf in any manner whatsoever from making defamatory/derogatory statements concerning the plaintiff (BharatPe), its directors, employees and/or publicising, printing the same in any medium or form whatsoever," the suit said, while also seeking direction to the defendants to disclose their assets.
The four-year-old company had hit headlines earlier this year when Grover was accused of using inappropriate language and threatening a Kotak Group employee for failing to secure an allotment and funding for the Nykaa IPO for himself and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. Thereafter, BharatPe appointed Alvarez and Marsal, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and PwC to conduct a corporate governance review and determine whether Grover had committed willful misconduct.
This led to the ouster of Jain and Grover resigning from the company and its board in March. On May 10, BharatPe said that after the detailed review, the company had decided to take steps against employees involved in misconduct and claw back Ashneer Grover's restricted shares.
