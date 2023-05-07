Ashneer Grover put up a demand on a Sunday evening about the Bandra-Worli sea link. ‘ Light on karwa do koi ’, the former judge of Shark tank India took to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday and wrote that the lights of the cables on the Mumbai sea link should remain on all night.

Ashneer Grover requested Mumbai authorities to keep the lights on, calling the Mumbai sea link ‘it’s such a beauty'.

“Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. (Someone switch on the lights at the Mumbai sea link cables) It’s such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye (Which grandfather switches off the lights every night to save electricity). Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only !!" Grover wrote on Twitter.

Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. It’s such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye. Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only !! pic.twitter.com/sbkV9L7YQF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 6, 2023

Ashneer Grover also drew similarities between the Worli Sea link and the Bay Bridge in US's San Francisco. "Bay Bridge in SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only!" he said.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 5.6 km long and links Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai with Worli in Central Mumbai. It is the longest sea bridge, as well as the fourth longest bridge in India.

