Ashneer Grover wants Mumbai sea link lights to stay on all night. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Ashneer Grover requested Mumbai authorities to keep the lights on, calling the Mumbai sea link ‘such a beauty'.
Ashneer Grover put up a demand on a Sunday evening about the Bandra-Worli sea link. ‘Light on karwa do koi’, the former judge of Shark tank India took to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday and wrote that the lights of the cables on the Mumbai sea link should remain on all night.
