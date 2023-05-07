Home/ News / India/  Ashneer Grover wants Mumbai sea link lights to stay on all night. Here's why
Ashneer Grover put up a demand on a Sunday evening about the Bandra-Worli sea link. ‘Light on karwa do koi’, the former judge of Shark tank India took to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday and wrote that the lights of the cables on the Mumbai sea link should remain on all night. 

Ashneer Grover requested Mumbai authorities to keep the lights on, calling the Mumbai sea link ‘it’s such a beauty'. 

“Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. (Someone switch on the lights at the Mumbai sea link cables) It’s such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye (Which grandfather switches off the lights every night to save electricity). Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only !!" Grover wrote on Twitter. 

See the post here

Ashneer Grover also drew similarities between the Worli Sea link and the Bay Bridge in US's San Francisco. "Bay Bridge in SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only!" he said.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 5.6 km long and links Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai with Worli in Central Mumbai. It is the longest sea bridge, as well as the fourth longest bridge in India.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe. The launch was made ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week.

The cricket app was been launched to take on rivals like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7's My11Circle.

Further in April, thousands of delivery executives of instant delivery startup Blinkit staged a protest at Delhi-NCR following the new payment structure.

Grover reflected on the problem and said that the reason for the protest was not 15 against 50 for delivery. He added that the problem lay in the "10 minutes delivery" system. Grover said, "Problem is 10Min delivery has no economics - low ticket size and low margin can never be solved through forced low delivery cost".

