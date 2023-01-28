Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain took THIS only as salary from BharatPe in FY221 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:38 PM IST
BharatPe did not disclose how much did they receive as share-based payment It spent ₹70 crore in share-based payments, a 218% jump from the year before
Ashneer Grover, BharatPe boss and ex-Shark Tank India judge, earned a salary of ₹ 1.69 crore last year, while his wife and BharatPe's head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover took home a total of ₹63 lakh in FY22, the company said in its regulatory filing, as reported by Moneycontrol.
