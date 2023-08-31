BharatPe's COO Dhruv Bahl resigns, following a series of senior-level departures from the company. Dhruv Bahl, previously the COO at BharatPe and recently moved to the role of Chief Business Officer for the company's merchant lending segment, has chosen to step down from his position.

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover's tweet poking fun at Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's exit from BharatPe has captured the attention of internet users.

Bahl's resignation follows a series of senior-level departures from BharatPe in the past few months. Noteworthy is the fact that Bahl became part of the company in 2020, initially as the head of operations. Subsequently, he was promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer and later transitioned to his current role as Chief Business Officer overseeing the Merchant Lending division.

BharatPe's former founder and MD Ashneer Grover posted a tweet in Haryanvi, ''Tau tare se na hone wala, tai choudhari banan lag rhya , taare baalak chor ke bhg liye, pachhe ko ho le. (Tau, You just cannot do the needful. The way you act is like a Chaudhary (strong man). Your kids have even fled the scene so you get back now.)"

Bahl played a pivotal role in overseeing the reorganization of the company following Grover's exit. His association with BharatPe began in 2020 when he joined as the Head of Operations. Prior to his tenure at BharatPe, he had contributed to various organizations including Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm Bank, and Fortis Healthcare.

According to ET citing the source mentioned earlier, Bahl is anticipated to establish an early-stage investment firm, aligning himself with the likes of his former colleagues Suhail Sameer and Bhavik Koladiya.

Throughout the remainder of the year, the company witnessed a series of more than twelve resignations, primarily concentrated within the technology and product divisions.

The most recent addition to this list was Chief Executive Suhail Sameer, who stepped down in January of the present year.