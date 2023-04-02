Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, alleged that a "lobby" connected with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was encouraging and misleading private doctors who are protesting against the Right to Health Bill in the state.

He also stated that this lobby's actions were causing difficulties for patients who require medical attention.

"The recommendations given by the doctors to the finance secretary were all agreed upon but later on some four to five doctors, who are associated with the RSS, raised objections. It is not an allegation but the truth that they are people from the RSS," Gehlot said. He also said the "four to five people, associated with the RSS, who misguided the doctors, are 'gaddar' (traitors)".

The doctors who are protesting against the Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan have argued that if the legislation is implemented, it will create obstacles in their ability to function smoothly, and local authorities will have more influence over their work.

People have been given the right to access health services for free up to ₹25 lakh as the government will pay for the treatment under the Bill, the chief minister told reporters here when asked about the ongoing strike. He also appealed to the doctors to end their protest.

"The recommendations given by the doctors to the finance secretary were all agreed upon but later on some four to five doctors, who are associated with the RSS, raised objections. It is not an allegation but the truth that they are people from the RSS," Gehlot said. He also said the "four to five people, associated with the RSS, who misguided the doctors, are 'gaddar' (traitors)".

The chief minister claimed that two people came from Delhi and called him up to meet him.

"They were directed to Finance Secretary Akhil Arora, but instead of meeting with the secretary, the two went to the governor. They after misguiding doctors here, returned to Delhi," Gehlot said and claimed that the two persons from the national capital are also associated with the RSS.

The chief minister said that "a lobby of the RSS is ruining doctors, misguiding them...". The notification for the RTH is yet to be issued and if there are doubts and confusion, they could be cleared, he said.

"It is not the time for politics as people are suffering and they should immediately end their strike," Gehlot said.

A delegation of doctors who are protesting against the Right to Health Bill had the opportunity to meet with Chief Minister Gehlot.

At the meeting, Gehlot listened to the doctors' concerns and attempted to address any doubts they had while also urging them to end their strike.

(With PTI inputs)