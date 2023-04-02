Ashok Gehlot accuses RSS-linked lobby of inciting protesting doctors in state2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:34 AM IST
- He also stated that this lobby's actions were causing difficulties for patients who require medical attention.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, alleged that a "lobby" connected with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was encouraging and misleading private doctors who are protesting against the Right to Health Bill in the state.
