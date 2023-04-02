Ashok Gehlot accuses RSS-linked lobby of inciting protesting doctors in state

"The recommendations given by the doctors to the finance secretary were all agreed upon but later on some four to five doctors, who are associated with the RSS, raised objections. It is not an allegation but the truth that they are people from the RSS," Gehlot said. He also said the "four to five people, associated with the RSS, who misguided the doctors, are 'gaddar' (traitors)".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}