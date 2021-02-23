Ashok Gehlot asks people to follow Covid-19 norms as cases rise in some states

Amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases in some states, Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, urged the people of the state to follow all protocols related to the disease adding that: Pandemic was under control in the Rajasthan, but caution was needed.

Over the past few days, India has recorded a steady rise in the Covid-19 cases sparking fears of a second wave. And the Covid-19 surge has also prompted the Centre to direct them to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR-testing.

On Tuesday, Gehlot tweeted: Corona cases are rapidly increasing in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Cases of new strains from South Africa and Brazil have also been found in the country apart from the UK strain of corona."

Gehlot also pointed out that cases of the pathogen had started increasing in the country at the same time last year, underlining the need for the people to follow all the safety protocols.

महाराष्ट्र, केरल और मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। देश में कोरोना के यूके स्ट्रेन के अलावा दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ब्राजील से आए नए स्ट्रेन के मामले भी मिले हैं। पिछले साल इसी समय पर देश में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ना शुरू हुए थे।

1/3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 23, 2021

He further added: "The corona pandemic is under control in Rajasthan so far, but there is a need to stay very careful."

आप सभी के सहयोग से अभी तक राजस्थान में कोरोना महामारी काबू में है लेकिन पूरी तरह सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें एवं कोई भी लक्षण दिखने पर स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपना कोविड टेस्ट अवश्य करवाएं। थोड़ी सी लापरवाही सभी के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकती है।

3/3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 23, 2021

Gehlot also asked people to get tested and isolated if there were any symptoms, saying a bit of carelessness could cause trouble for everyone.

The virus has so far claimed 2,785 lives in the state and 3,20 lakh people have have 3,19,626 tested positive till Monday. The number of active cases is 1,206.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

