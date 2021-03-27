Hitting out at the Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the bill giving primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor over the elected government, was passed by the parliament to curtail the rights of the AAP-led dispensation.

Terming the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as “murder of democracy", he said abolishing the powers of an elected government is against the spirit of democracy.

“Earlier the SC had clearly ruled that the elected government is the real head of Delhi.

“Modi govt wants to run the country in a fascist manner. Electoral malpractices, horse trading of elected MLAs, and when failing in both, it resorts to passing such a dictatorial bill on the strength of its majority in Parliament. This is how the Modi govt rules," Gehlot said in a series of tweets.

March 27, 2021

He said the BJP could abolish the powers of any government by bringing such laws if it loses elections in a state.

“This dictatorial decision of the Modi govt should be opposed at the national level by rising above the party line," he said.

Accusing the BJP of doing a volte-face, the chief minister said the party had earlier advocated full statehood status to Delhi.

“But now they have brought such law. Prime Minister advocates cooperative federalism but in reality, NDA govt is imposing decisions on state governments by enacting such laws," he added.

Speaking at a virtual programme of the state medical education department at his residence, Gehlot said those criticising the government are often branded as “anti-nationals".

“It is a matter of grave concern for us. Look at the chief election commission, income tax department, ED or the CBI. The agencies are being misused. The country has a challenge and we will have to make people understand," he said.





