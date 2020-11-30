Ashok Gehlot condoles the death of BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari

Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot took to twitter to condole the death of BJP MLA from Rajasthan Kiran Maheswari who passed away on Monday morning due to Covid-19 complications.

The chief minister writes, saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace.

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram in the wee hours of Monday morning. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Gurugram-based hospital.

Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days. Her conditions became critical a few days back, as per sources. Her body will be brought to Udaipur on Monday.

