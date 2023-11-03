Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that the credibility of the Enforcement Directorate was reducing in recent days. The probe agency has led a slew of raids across the poll-bound state in the past few days – including senior Congress leaders.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted on Friday that the credibility of the Enforcement Directorate was ‘reducing’ in recent days. The probe agency has led a slew of raids across the poll-bound state in the past few days – including senior Congress leaders. They had also quizzed the CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation last week. Meanwhile the ruling party had flagged the recent arrest of two EO and ED officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The way ED is behaving in the whole country…I believe it's not in their own interest. These are premiere agencies. Now ED is only coming for political parties...In such a big country, are there no income offences happening? They are not paying attention to that. They are only paying attention in going to politicians' houses... Their credibility is reducing, we don't want that. We want these agencies to be strong... This should be a matter of concern," he said.

The ED searched 25 locations across the poll-bound state on Friday in connection with a money laundering probe into the implementation of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3. Congress officials have questioned the 'timing', 'objective', and 'intent' of the Central government as the ED leads a series of probes in various locales of Rajasthan.

Gehlot's latest remarks came even as the agency summoned the sons of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra over money laundering charges in connection with an alleged paper leak last year. The CM had previously compared the probe agency to a 'locust swarm from Pakistan' and opined that it was being employed to target opposition leaders and destabilize governments.

Last month the probe agency had conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in the capital Jaipur and Sikar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaibhav Gehlot meanwhile was summoned in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

(With inputs from agencies)

