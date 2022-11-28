Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot are assets to Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot are assets to Congress, says Rahul Gandhi1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to Congress. This comes at a time, a tussle between them is heating up over leadership in Rajasthan.
To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Gehlot and Pilot amid their power tussle, he said, "It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party." The Congress leader was addressing a press conference near Indore.
Earlier on Sunday, the party said Rajasthan Chief Minister shouldn't have used "certain words" about the younger leader. during an interview.
For the uninitiated, Gehlot, earlier this week, told NDTV that Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government.
Following the interview, Congress' communications head Jairam Ramesh also said, if needed, the party will not shy away from taking “tough decisions" to strengthen the organisation in the desert state and also look for a compromise.
"Gehlot is our senior and experienced leader while Pilot is an energetic, young, and popular leader. The Congress needs both these leaders," said Ramesh.
"There are some differences. (Rajasthan) chief minister has used certain words which were unexpected. I was surprised. Gehlot shouldn't have used certain words in the interview," Ramesh told reporters when queried about Gehlot's outburst.
"We will find out a solution to the Rajasthan issue which will strengthen our organisation. For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take them. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done," Ramesh added.
(With inputs from agencies)
