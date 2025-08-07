Ashok Gehlot slams Narendra Modi over Trump tariff: ‘India surrounded by challenges on all fronts under 'weak' PM

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticises PM Narendra Modi for his perceived weakness in handling international relations, particularly with the US, China, and Pakistan. He claims Modi's silence on Trump's provocative statements shows India's isolation and diplomatic failures.

Published7 Aug 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Bikaner: Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot speaks during the 'Save Constitution' rally, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2025_000224A)(PTI)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on 6 August targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a "weak leader".

The Congress leader claimed that India is increasingly surrounded by challenges on all fronts under Modi's leadership, citing US President Donald Trump's recent ‘baseless’ statements.

"US President Donald Trump has repeatedly made baseless statements against India, claiming to have mediated ceasefires between India and Pakistan. Now, he is taking decisions against India's trade interests," Gehlot said.

Trump, after imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for New Delhi's ties with Russia, has once again hinted at the imposition of “secondary sanctions”. The US President made the fresh ‘secondary sanction’ threat when he was asked why India was being singled out for its business ties with Russia, but not other countries that have been buying Russian energy.

“It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump said.

‘PM Narendra Modi never commented’

Gehlot also criticised Narendra Modi for not directly addressing Trump's remarks, saying that despite provocations, the prime minister has never publicly commented the US president's comments.

The senior Congress leader also accused China and Pakistan of openly aligning against India.

"While our armed forces have responded strongly, India is left isolated politically and diplomatically," he said, calling it a "failure" of Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who boasts of his '56-inch chest', is proving to be a weak leader," Gehlot alleged.

(With agency inputs)

