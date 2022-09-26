Amid the high political drama in the state, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot might not be allowed to file the nomination for the forthcoming Congress presidential elections. This comes as a few members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) have reportedly asked Sonia Gandhi to pull Gehlot out of the race.

As per reports, Congress assumed that there would be a smooth takeover by ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot after Gehlot. However, CM loyalist in the state has halted the process.

Pointing out this incident, the CWC members told Sonia Gandhi, “It would not be good to lay faith in him and give him responsibility of the party... top leadership should reconsider his candidature".

Meanwhile, the Gehlot loyalist called this strategy by CWC a “pressure tactics" and said they are “spreading this so that 10 or more MLAs join" Sachin Pilot's side.

On Sunday night, more than 90 MLAs who are said to be close to Gehlot snubbed an outreach by party observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge and said they would resign if they were not allowed to pick a chief minister of their choice. And they have been vocal about the fact Pilot, who led an unsuccessful revolt against Gehlot two years ago, nor his supporters were acceptable choices.

The MLAs gathered at the residence of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, who aspires to be the next CM and also met Speaker CP Joshi late last night.

Also, Gehlot had previously expressed reluctance in surrendering his position as chief minister even if he (as is expected) wins the presidential race.

AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, who had waited in vain for all legislators to arrive for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday, were trying to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one by one in an effort to defuse the political crisis. Both Maken and Kharge are to return to Delhi to brief Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot and Pilot are expected in Delhi as well.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been invited to Delhi by the Congress high command to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Sources close to the development pointed out that since Kamal Nath is close to the Rajasthan chief minister, the Congress might ask him to broker a truce.