Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav summoned by ED in Forex violation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav summoned in foreign exchange violation case, media reports cited. He has to appear before the ED tomorrow either in Jaipur or in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summonses are connected to the recent ED raids on Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and their directors, including Shiv Shankar Sharma and Rattan Kant Sharma. In August, the agency conducted searches in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and Delhi over three days, resulting in the seizure of unaccounted cash totaling ₹1.2 crore, as per NDTV report

Earlier this year, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena had filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate, alleging that some business ventures were being used to launder Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's black money. The complaint against CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot and a man described as the younger Gehlot's business associate sought action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summon comes as the state is gearing up to go to the polls on November 25.

The ED is also conducting search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with the paper leak case.

On Thursday, (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, the ED conducted search operations at seven residential premises of Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Kumar Jain, Spurdha Chaudhary, Suresh Dhaka and other individuals in the paper leaks case.

(This is a developing news)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!