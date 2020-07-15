Ashok Lavasa appointed vice-president of ADB

A 1980 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, Lavasa took over as election commissioner on 23 January, 2018. Earlier, he held a range of senior posts in the government, including finance secretary, environment secretary, civil aviation secretary among others. EC members have tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Lavasa was set to turn 65 in October 2022 and thus had more than two years left at EC.