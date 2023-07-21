Ashok Leyland Q1 net profit up 8x at 576 cr

Ashok Leyland Q1 net profit up 8x at ₹576 cr1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Ashok Leyland, an Indian commercial vehicle maker, has reported an eightfold increase in Q2 profit due to cost savings and higher sales volume.
Ashok Leyland, an Indian commercial vehicle maker, has reported an eightfold increase in Q2 profit due to cost savings and higher sales volume.
NEW DELHI :Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday reported an eightfold increase in its June quarter profit as an aggressive cost-savings programme and higher sales volume boosted profitability.
NEW DELHI :Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday reported an eightfold increase in its June quarter profit as an aggressive cost-savings programme and higher sales volume boosted profitability.
Net profit rose to ₹576 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹68 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Friday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose to 10% or ₹821 crore in the June quarter. The Hinduja group flagship saw revenue in the June quarter increase 13.4% to ₹8,189.3 crore from ₹7,222.8 crore. The stock settled at its 52-week high of ₹181.90, up 3.56%, on BSE on the back of an improved margin outlook for the fiscal after the company announced its earnings.
Net profit rose to ₹576 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹68 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Friday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose to 10% or ₹821 crore in the June quarter. The Hinduja group flagship saw revenue in the June quarter increase 13.4% to ₹8,189.3 crore from ₹7,222.8 crore. The stock settled at its 52-week high of ₹181.90, up 3.56%, on BSE on the back of an improved margin outlook for the fiscal after the company announced its earnings.
“The domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) witnessed a year-on-year growth of about 3% backed by a favourable macroeconomic environment and replacement demand. Healthy growth in the end-user industries like cement, steel and infrastructure, as well as improvement in the general manufacturing activity and consumption trends, continue to stand in favour of demand from fleet operators. The growth trajectory is expected to improve going forward," Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland, said in a post-earnings conference call.
“The domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) witnessed a year-on-year growth of about 3% backed by a favourable macroeconomic environment and replacement demand. Healthy growth in the end-user industries like cement, steel and infrastructure, as well as improvement in the general manufacturing activity and consumption trends, continue to stand in favour of demand from fleet operators. The growth trajectory is expected to improve going forward," Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland, said in a post-earnings conference call.
“The progress of the monsoon and its impact on rural demand remains key for the light commercial vehicles (LCV) demand. Steel prices have moved northwards marginally, with the expectation that it will soften in the coming months. Ashok Leyland, even while maintaining its market share steady, is able to raise prices consistently," he said.
“The progress of the monsoon and its impact on rural demand remains key for the light commercial vehicles (LCV) demand. Steel prices have moved northwards marginally, with the expectation that it will soften in the coming months. Ashok Leyland, even while maintaining its market share steady, is able to raise prices consistently," he said.
Ashok Leyland’s M&HCV volumes have grown faster than the industry’s growth rate. Volume growth for M&HCV trucks for Ashok Leyland was at 7% for the June quarter versus 3% for the industry, resulting in market share improvement for Ashok Leyland, he said.
Ashok Leyland’s M&HCV volumes have grown faster than the industry’s growth rate. Volume growth for M&HCV trucks for Ashok Leyland was at 7% for the June quarter versus 3% for the industry, resulting in market share improvement for Ashok Leyland, he said.
“Bus volumes in the industry grew by 39%, and the corresponding growth for Ashok Leyland was 93% in the quarter on a yearly basis. Our bus market share has improved from 20.2% last year to 28.1% now," Hinduja told reporters.
“Bus volumes in the industry grew by 39%, and the corresponding growth for Ashok Leyland was 93% in the quarter on a yearly basis. Our bus market share has improved from 20.2% last year to 28.1% now," Hinduja told reporters.
According to analysts, Leyland’s strong margin performance for the quarter bodes well for strong full-year operational performance.
According to analysts, Leyland’s strong margin performance for the quarter bodes well for strong full-year operational performance.
“Ashok Leyland’s full-year margins for most years historically have been above Q1 margins in that fiscal, as Q1 is seasonally a lower volume quarter. This year Q1 margins have impressed at 10%, and hence full-year margins are expected to be higher than 10% (if the current trend of lower discounting prevails). Ours and street’s current margin estimate for FY24 stands at 9.5-9.6% which is likely to see an upgrade. A part of it is reflected in the stock rally," said Jay Kale, senior vice president of Elara Capital.
“Ashok Leyland’s full-year margins for most years historically have been above Q1 margins in that fiscal, as Q1 is seasonally a lower volume quarter. This year Q1 margins have impressed at 10%, and hence full-year margins are expected to be higher than 10% (if the current trend of lower discounting prevails). Ours and street’s current margin estimate for FY24 stands at 9.5-9.6% which is likely to see an upgrade. A part of it is reflected in the stock rally," said Jay Kale, senior vice president of Elara Capital.