Ashoka University admits to 'lapses in institutional process' in resignation row

Ashoka University on Sunday acknowledged “lapses in institutional processes" and said it will work to rectify them, in connection with the resignations of political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and eminent economist Arvind Subramanian from the institution. The university had drawn sharp criticism from students and academics, including former RBI governor and economist Raghuram Rajan, over the resignations.

“We acknowledge that there have been some lapses in institutional processes which we will work to rectify in consultation with all stakeholders. This will reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom, which have always been at the core of Ashoka University's ideals," the university's statement reads.

Interestingly, the joint statement has been issued bearing the names of the chancellor, the vice-chancellor, the chairman of the board of trustees of Ashoka University, and Mehta and Subramanian themselves. But, the statement, emailed to the media, and available on its website, bears only the names of all the five but not their signatures.

“The chancellor, vice-chancellor and chairman of the board of trustees of Ashoka University express deep regret at the recent events surrounding the resignations of Prof. Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Prof. Arvind Subramanian who have been extraordinary colleagues and faculty members at Ashoka University," the statement reads.

What is intriguing, though, is that the statement does not explain why Mehta or Subramanian left the university, and whether the founders were finding it tough to deal with Mehta’s critical writings against government policies, and if there was any pressure from outside to push Mehta out of the system.

“The University has been privileged to have been led, guided and counselled by Pratap first as vice-chancellor and then as senior faculty. He has worked closely with the faculty and founders over the years to take the university into a position of being rightly acknowledged as a great centre of learning, teaching and research. Arvind brought eminence, stature, fresh ideas and energy to the university. He is one of the premier thinkers about the Indian and the global economy. He leaves a void that will be hard to fill," the university said.

The joint statement said, “Pratap and Arvind would like to emphasize that Ashoka University is one of the most important projects in Indian higher education. They are sad to be leaving Ashoka, especially its outstanding students and faculty."

“They continue to believe strongly that Ashoka University should embody a liberal vision and commitment to academic freedom and autonomy. And they remain lifelong friends and well-wishers of the institution and are committed to its success wherever they are. They remain available for advice and consultation to the university in the future," the varsity said.

The statement comes a day after Rajan Saturday wrote a stinging post on LinkedIn over the development. “Free speech suffered a grievous blow in India this week. Professor Pratap Mehta, one of India’s finest political scientists, resigned from Ashoka University. Ashoka, for those who do not know, till this week was considered India’s likely competitor to Cambridge, Harvard, and Oxford in coming decades. Unfortunately, its actions this week make that less probable," said Rajan in the long post.

“The reality is that professor Mehta is a thorn in the side of the establishment. He is no ordinary thorn because he skewers those in government and in high offices like the Supreme Court with vivid prose and thought-provoking arguments. It is not that he has much sympathy for the opposition either. As a true academic, he is an equal opportunity critic. He is, and I hope, will continue to be, one of the intellectual leaders of liberalism in India," Rajan wrote.

