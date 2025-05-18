Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad arrested over controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an Associate Professor at Ashoka University, has been arrested following remarks he made regarding press briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The arrest was based on a complaint filed by Yogesh Jatheri, the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Haryana.

What did Mahmudabad say? The associate professor described the media briefings by Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as "optics". "But optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it's just hypocrisy," he had said, ANI reported.

The Women's Commission said an initial review of Mahmudabad's remarks has raised concerns about the "disparagement of women in uniform, including Col. Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and undermining their role as professional officers in the Indian Armed Forces".

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media last week alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofia Qureshi on Operation Sindoor.

Haryana State Commission for Women sent notice Earlier, the Haryana State Commission for Women sent a notice mentioning that the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the “public statements/remarks” made “on or about May 7” by Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor and the head of the political science department of the Ashoka University in Sonipat.

"...I am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction, has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning," said Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of political science department of Ashoka University in Sonipat, in a public statement posted on microblogging site X.

Mahmudabad also said that his academic record, his public writings and policy work which at times have involved collaboration with senior bureaucrats, military officers, politicians and others from the Government of India “attest to the fact that I have also made it a priority to uphold the principles of our Constitution, safeguard the morality enshrined therein and protect the unity and integrity of India”.

As reported by PTI, about his posts, he said that he had exercised his "fundamental right to freedom of thought and speech in order to promote peace and harmony and to applaud the Indian armed forces for their resolute action, while criticising those who preach hatred and seek to destabilise India".

Mahmudabad said he used his academic training and public voice to advocate for peace due to the high cost of war.

Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad? Ali Khan Mahmudabad is a historian, political scientist, and columnist. He has also studied Arabic at the University of Damascus. He holds a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and an undergraduate degree in history and political science from Amherst College.

Ashoka University says… Ashoka University, in a statement, said, "Comments made by a faculty member on his personal social media pages do not represent the opinion of the university. These statements have been made by him independently in his individual capacity."

"Ashoka University and all members of the Ashoka community are proud of India's armed forces and support them unequivocally in their actions towards maintaining national security. We stand in solidarity with the nation and our forces," it said.

