Ashraf Ahmad's predictions about his death come true ‘do hafte baad…’2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead on Saturday night by three men posing as journalists during a conversation with media persons while being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.
About two weeks ago on March 28, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf had said that he would be taken out of prison on the pretext of some reason and killed within two weeks.
