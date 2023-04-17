Ashraf Ahmad's predictions about his death come true ‘do hafte baad…’

About two weeks ago on March 28, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf had said that he would be taken out of prison on the pretext of some reason and killed within two weeks.

“Kisi bahane se do hafte baad tumhe jail se nikalenge aur nipta denge," Ashraf had told media persons citing an officer when he was brought to Bareilly jail, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead on Saturday night by three men posing as journalists during a conversation with media persons while being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Both the brothers were handcuffed at the time of the killing yesterday and the visuals went viral on social media platforms.

This came after the killing of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad during a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Asad's last rites were performed on Saturday, April 14. Atiq and his brother were brought to Prayagraj for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order, the official said.

Sources informed that three individuals named Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Sunny have been detained in connection with the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad. However, no official statement regarding their identities has been released at the time of reporting.

Initial questioning has indicated that the perpetrators wanted to establish themselves in the realm of crime and carried out the murder for this purpose. However, the police are still conducting interrogations and no official details have been provided yet.