Ashraf Ghani made a mistake by abandoning the Afghanistan government all of a sudden, pushing the country into chaos after 15 August, said Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in an interview Doha News .

"He made a mistake of abandoning the government...This is what resulted in the sudden vacuum, plundering and shooting," the Taliban spokesperson said.

On reports of Ashraf Ghani fleeing with a huge amount of cash, Suhail Shaheen said if he has taken anything that does not belong to him, he must return that to Afghanistan.

He, however, mentioned that retrieving the wealth is not the priority of the Taliban as the group is now focussing on setting up the new government.

Ghani has refuted reports of both fleeing the country and fleeing with money.

The Taliban has also stated that Washington will have no right to attack the country after 31 August, following US drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Geo News reported.

The Taliban-led government will stop any such attack in Afghanistan after 31 August, said Suhail Shaheen.

The statement comes as the US and foreign forces are set to complete military withdrawal after a two-decades of war.

On Friday, the US had launched a drone strike against an ISIS attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan. This was in response to a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops and over 150 Afghan civilians.

Taliban's main spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had also condemned an overnight US drone strike against ISIS.

Pentagon on Saturday had informed that two "high-profile ISIS targets" were killed during an airstrike in Afghanistan on Friday.

"I can confirm, as more information has come in, that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed, and one was wounded. And we know of zero civilian casualties," said US Maj Gen Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff For Regional Operations.

US media reports stated the ISIS-Khorasan planner of the Kabul blast, who was targeted in the US drone strike, was found in a compound in the Jalalabad area.

