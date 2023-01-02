Ashram flyover closure: Delhi Police advise commuters to take THESE routes

Heavy traffic on Monday blocked roads near the Ashram flyover that has been closed for 45 days for the construction of a link-artery, said officials adding that several people even called police to report jams.
Some commuters took to Twitter and shared pictures of traffic jam, while many travelling on the route during the peak hours claimed that they spent around half an hour to cross the section.
Delhi traffic police had earlier advised people to park only at designated places and plan their journeys, especially if they were going to hospitals, bus terminals, railway stations and airports, owing to the flyover's closure, according to the news agency PTI.
Vehicles coming from the Outer Ring Road, both sides of the carriageways passing through the Ashram Chowk, DND flyover, Mathura road and Noida bore the brunt.
In an official statement, the traffic police said, “From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover."
"The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from the roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road," it added.
Police had said that during this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational. The traffic police has suggested alternative routes to people, as per PTI reports.
Thwy had stated that commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan, while the commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS.
