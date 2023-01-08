Ashram flyover closure: Delhi Police suggest alternate routes as traffic snarls

Ashram flyover update: Delhi traffic police advised that commuters coming from CV Raman Marg take a right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida.
The Delhi Police has suggested alternate traffic routes for commuters since the Ashram flyover has been closed for traffic movement due to the construction of a connecting road, the officials said on Saturday.
It has been advised that commuters coming from CV Raman Marg take a right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida, according to the news agency PTI.
Commuters coming from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, and Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan.
Those coming from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, and CGO Complex have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad, the advisory said.
It further suggested motorists from Noida to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar, to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, and Chirag Delhi, while those coming from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi are advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj to reach Noida and Badarpur, as per PTI reports.
The advisory also stated that the motorists from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24 and the ITO side (Ring Road) are advised to follow Barapullah Flyover to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan.
Delhi Traffic Police has identified the prominent spots and proposed locations for traffic diversion and an adequate number of traffic signages have been affixed there, it said.
A total of 70 traffic police personnel and 16 marshals from PWD have been deployed on the entire stretch. In coordination with the PWD, the works of road re-carpeting, widening, and installation of traffic signal at the Taimur Nagar cut have been done, PTI reported
