The much awaited inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension is set to take place next week. The flyover will ensure a signal-free commute and cut down on travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has denied allegations that a slight delay in opening the route was linked to the arrest of his former Deputy Manish Sisodia.

"It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday. The postponement was not due to Sisodia (arrest). But a few works remain which would be completed soon," he said.

The clarification came after senior officials suggested earlier this month that the delay was prompted by recent events. Earlier in February, Sisodia - then the Public Works Department Minister - had conducted an on-sight inspection to assess the progress of the work.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the flyover extension in the presence of newly appointed PWD minister Kailash Gahlot.

Vehicles travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi are presently forced to grapple with congestion while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection. With the inauguration of the new flyover however, commuters will be able to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND.

Construction work for the 1,425 metre long flyover extension had started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is ₹128.25 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)