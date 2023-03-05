Ashram flyover extension to be inaugurated on Monday - All you need to know about project1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:39 PM IST
The flyover will ensure a signal-free commute and cut down on travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes.
The much awaited inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension is set to take place next week. The flyover will ensure a signal-free commute and cut down on travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has denied allegations that a slight delay in opening the route was linked to the arrest of his former Deputy Manish Sisodia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×