The much awaited inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension is set to take place next week. The flyover will ensure a signal-free commute and cut down on travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has denied allegations that a slight delay in opening the route was linked to the arrest of his former Deputy Manish Sisodia.

