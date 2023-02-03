Ashram flyover project to be completed by Feb end, Delhi Deputy CM takes stock
Ashram flyover project: After the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will be freed from cumbersome traffic jams.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction of the Ashram flyover which is scheduled to be completed by end of this month, according to the news agency ANI.
