Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction of the Ashram flyover which is scheduled to be completed by end of this month, according to the news agency ANI.

He directed the officials for the timely completion of the Ashram flyover project which will allow motorists to bypass 3 traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother.

Speaking to media persons, Sisodia said, “It was a difficult task to build a flyover in the middle of the road given that there was heavy traffic flow, and no permission was provided to stop it. But our engineers overcame all such difficulties to make the construction possible. The flyover extension will be opened for public use after the completion of its construction by this month."

During the inspection, the engineers also informed the PWD minister that the vehicular load on the road is excessively high due to which they have to constantly overcome several challenges to keep the work going.

All the pillars of the flyover have been erected along with which 146 riders have been placed on the theme, the engineers told Sisodia, adding that the work of connecting the new and old flyover is also nearing completion, ANI reported.

More than 95% of the construction work has been finished and the project is currently at the carpeting stage, as per the engineer's report.

After the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will be freed from cumbersome traffic jams.

The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother.

The total cost of the six-lane flyover is ₹128.25 crores. Three lanes of the ramp will be for traffic going from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan and DND, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi.

Once the project is complete, it is expected to help make the 9-km stretch from Moolchand flyover to Noida’s Rajnigandha Chowk signal-free. A subway for pedestrians at the Maharani Bagh traffic light is also being built.

