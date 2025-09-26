Ashram horror: Swami Chaitanyanand's anticipatory bail plea rejected amid sexual harassment charges

A Delhi court on Friday denied the anticipatory bail request of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati over alleged financial irregularities, ANI reported.

The anticipatory bail concerns charges of financial irregularities, but Swami Chaitanyanand also gained attention after a sexual harassment case was filed against him.

What were the charges against Swami Chaitanyanand? Swami Chaitanyanand, who was accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a Delhi-based institute, reportedly exerted control over their lives by confiscating their mobile phones and original certificates, making them feel forced to comply with his demands, a friend of one of the victims told PTI.

"He marked students first and asked them to deposit their phones so they could 'focus on studies'. The phones would remain in his custody for some time, and in return, he would hand over a new one of his choice. This ensured that communication was under his control and did not reach anyone else," the man, who studied at the same institute, told the news agency.

He said that once a student was admitted, it was mandatory for them to submit all original documents and certificates, which were only returned after completing the course.

"This created a sense of fear, as every student's career was locked there. If anyone dared to resist or complain, they were worried that their certificates might never be returned, ruining their careers," he noted, while requesting anonymity.

The friend also claimed that female students faced threats such as failure or expulsion for not complying with Saraswati or his close aides. “Girls were frequently warned that their careers would be destroyed if they opposed him. Some were even expelled from the institute. Finally, someone dared to raise her voice,” he said.

He also claimed that Saraswati's staff, especially three women, including one who was a former student of the same institute, served as channels for his demands.

The man recounted an incident where a friend was punished for resisting. "She was made to stand outside for hours until she broke down. Later, when she managed to escape, Baba's guards and driver even searched for her at her relatives' homes and in her hometown. Their behaviour was more like that of a goon than a saint," he said.

He alleged that the atmosphere of fear was intensified by regular visits from influential figures such as politicians, foreign delegates, and company representatives. "Saraswati flaunted his high-level contacts. He called himself a billionaire, a feminist, and boasted of embassy connections," he added.

