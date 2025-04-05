Ashtami 2025: From Mahashtami Tithi to Kanya Pujan Muhurat - Key details about exact time here

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious nine-day Hindu festival which commenced on March 30, is coming to a close on soon, with Mahashtami being celebrated on April 5. This is a time of deep devotion and spiritual observance, dedicated to worshipping Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, known as the Navdurga.
The revered and widely celebrated festival concludes with Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. Marking the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year, Chaitra Navratri celebrations start from the first day of the Chaitra month. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the eighth and ninth day are the most celebrated days of the Hindu calendar. It's time to know key details about Mahashtami shubh muhurat and Kanya Pujan muhurat here.
According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha for Chaitra Navratri began on April 4 at 8:12 pm and will end on April 5 at 7:26 pm.
Thus, the auspicious time of Mahashtami commenced on April 4, Friday, from 8:12 pm onwards. Ashtami Tithi is being observed on April 5, Saturday, till 7:26 pm, after which Navami will be observed. On this day, the fast of Mahashtami will be observed and the ritual of Kanya Pujan will be performed. Kanya Pujan on Mahashtami can be performed on April 5 between 11:59 am and 12:29 pm, asper Drik Panchang.
Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 am to 5:21 am
Pratah Sandhya: 4:58 am to 6:07 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 am to 12:49 pm
The festival of Mahanavami will be celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm on Sunday, April 6. Ram Navami, which is celebrated on the Mahanavami of Chaitra Navratri, will be celebrated on April 6 although the auspicious tithi Navami Tithi begins on April 5. As per Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and concludes on April 6 at 7:22 pm.
Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am
Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Ram Navami should be celebrated with state's most famous festival Durga Puja. “We know that Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga during the autumn to get the blessing to kill Ravana. Our annual Durga Puja celebration is done at that point of time every year keeping in mind the worship of Goddess Durga by Lord Rama. Wasn't that Ram Navami also,” NDTV quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.