Ashtami 2025: From Mahashtami Tithi to Kanya Pujan Muhurat - Key details about exact time here

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious nine-day Hindu festival which commenced on March 30, is coming to a close on soon, with Mahashtami being celebrated on April 5. This is a time of deep devotion and spiritual observance, dedicated to worshipping Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, known as the Navdurga.

The revered and widely celebrated festival concludes with Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. Marking the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year, Chaitra Navratri celebrations start from the first day of the Chaitra month. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the eighth and ninth day are the most celebrated days of the Hindu calendar. It's time to know key details about Mahashtami shubh muhurat and Kanya Pujan muhurat here.

Mahashtami Tithi and Kanya Pujan Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha for Chaitra Navratri began on April 4 at 8:12 pm and will end on April 5 at 7:26 pm.

Thus, the auspicious time of Mahashtami commenced on April 4, Friday, from 8:12 pm onwards. Ashtami Tithi is being observed on April 5, Saturday, till 7:26 pm, after which Navami will be observed. On this day, the fast of Mahashtami will be observed and the ritual of Kanya Pujan will be performed. Kanya Pujan on Mahashtami can be performed on April 5 between 11:59 am and 12:29 pm, asper Drik Panchang.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 am to 5:21 am

Pratah Sandhya: 4:58 am to 6:07 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 am to 12:49 pm

When is Mahanavami or Ram Navami? The festival of Mahanavami will be celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm on Sunday, April 6. Ram Navami, which is celebrated on the Mahanavami of Chaitra Navratri, will be celebrated on April 6 although the auspicious tithi Navami Tithi begins on April 5. As per Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and concludes on April 6 at 7:22 pm.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am

Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm