Ashwath Damodaran values Adani Enterprises stock at ₹947 per share
He said Adani, notwithstanding all of its flaws, is a competent player in infrastructure business, which, especially in India, is filled with frauds and incompetents.
Aswath Damodaran feels the share price of Adani Enterprises was over stretched when it was valued at at $53 billion. According to the valuation guru, the stock "with upbeat assumptions on revenue growth and operating margins, and without factoring any of the Hindenburg accusations of fraud and malfeasance, yields a value of just about ₹947 per share".
